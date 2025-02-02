Osasuna forward Ante Budimir is on the verge of breaking a club record in the coming weeks, as he continues his fine goalscoring form for Los Rojillo. The 33-year-old Croatian is in the form of his life at El Sadar, and currently has 13 goals and an assist in 24 games this season. Ten of those are in La Liga, leaving him fourth in the Pichichi race behind Raphinha (12), Kylian Mbappe (15) and Robert Lewandowski (18) this season.

In addition, Budimir is closing in on Osasuna’s all-time La Liga goalscoring record, set by Sabino Andonegui in the 1950s and 1960s at 57. Budimir currently has a total of 54 goals in his 143 appearances, and has drawn within three of the record. Speaking ahead of their home clash with Real Sociedad, Budimir noted that in Pamplona, he had found a good fit for his style of play.

“It’s true the numbers are the best in my career. I think that since I came to Spain, and since I came to Osasuna, the most important thing has been staying healthy, and being on the pitch, and having that continuity. Going into the game, and having chances. At Osasuna, I think it’s a good combination of the style of the team, and my qualities.”

The Croatian veteran also noted that their double-header with La Real could be a crossroads in their season, playing first in La Liga and then again in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals next Thursday.

“We have two important games, both against La Real, one in Liga, one in Copa, we can make that step to be close to Europe, and of course to go to the semi-finals. It’s a crucial point in the season, but we are working and we are confident, but we are working to reach the goals.”

Osasuna currently sit 13th in the table, but are just three points removed from 7th spot, and six above the relegation zone in La Liga. Budimir is also on course for his best season ever, surpassing the 17 he managed last year.