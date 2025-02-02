Injured Real Madrid superstar to miss both legs of Manchester City tie

Real Madrid had a dreadful evening in Barcelona on Saturday. Not only did they lose 1-0 to Espanyol, but a serious injury blow was also suffered – and given that they are facing a crucial run of fixtures in the coming weeks, it is the last thing that they needed.

Carlo Ancelotti is already without Eder Militao for the remainder of the season after he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in November, while David Alaba is only just returning from a 13-month lay-off with the same injury. And now on top of this, Antonio Rudiger was forced off against Espanyol with a muscular injury.

Parte médico de Rüdiger. — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) February 2, 2025

Se confirma la lesión de Rudiger. Sufre una lesión en el bíceps femoral de la pierna derecha.

20 días aproximadamente de baja. pic.twitter.com/4Jn2PSigex — Arancha Rodríguez (@AranchaMOBILE) February 2, 2025

It has now been confirmed by Real Madrid that Rudiger “has been diagnosed with an injury to the femoral biceps of his right leg”. As per Arancha Rodriguez, this hamstring injury will see him out of action at least three weeks.

If this timeline is correct, Rudiger would miss Real Madrid’s upcoming fixtures against Leganes (Copa del Rey), Atletico Madrid (which is a crucial match in the La Liga title race), Manchester City (Champions League play-off tie, both legs) and also the trip to Osasuna.

Real Madrid have four big matches coming up across three competitions in the coming weeks, and if Rudiger misses them all, it would be a massive blow. Ancelotti will hope that he can do without the German defender for the games against Leganes in the Copa del Rey quarter-final and Osasuna, but him being out against Atleti and Man City is crushing news.

Once again, Real Madrid are reduced to only three options in the centre of defence: Aurelien Tchouameni, Raul Asencio and Alaba. The Austrian defender is likely to be utilised against Man City, but given that he is still far away from being back at 100% match sharpness, it is a far from ideal situation for Los Blancos.