“I love this club” – Diego Simeone reflects on 500 La Liga matches as Atletico Madrid manager

Saturday was a good day for Atletico Madrid. They returned to winning ways in La Liga with a 2-0 victory over Mallorca, and with their city rivals Real Madrid losing at Espanyol, it means that the two teams are now separated by a single point in the battle for top spot.

Saturday’s match was also a significant one for Diego Simeone, who celebrated 500 La Liga matches in charge of Atleti, whom he joined way back in December 2011. He spoke of the achievement when addressing the media (via Marca), as he also paid tribute to those that have helped him along the way.

“We look at the present, but I’m very happy with this journey. There were many people on the coaching staff who are no longer here, players who shared an idea, leaders who are also not here and accompanied us. It makes me very happy. And if I allow myself to thank these 500 games, I make a section for my family: my wife, my daughters, my sons because I love this club very much, but I have taken a lot of time away from my family.

“I’m very lucky. I’ve had people around me who work very well, teammates from the coaching staff, managers, the people who support us continuously and the players who have followed us. There is no idea if there is no consequence on the field. I always look at Gabi, Juan, Filipe who have left a legacy and the rest continue to represent.”

Simeone also spoke on his son Giuliano, who continues to make a big difference for Atletico Madrid this season.

“When things are seen you don’t need to accentuate more. I invite him to continue working in the same way, he knows how he works and he is one more player who we will demand to continue improving because he has things to improve.”