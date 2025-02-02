Hansi Flick calls on Barcelona to “focus on themselves” after cutting La Liga title race deficit

Barcelona were not at their best against Alaves, but they still found a way to secure a narrow 1-0 victory at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. It was still a deserved win for Hansi Flick’s side, who continue their strong start to 2025 in all competitions.

As per Diario AS, Flick assessed the 90 minutes, while also confirming how he managed to improve the team’s performance after a dismal first half showing.

“It was a difficult match, with hard work. They are three important points in the situation we were in La Liga, also considering the result of Real Madrid yesterday. (At half time) we showed them the spaces we could attack, where we had to hold positions, and where to be more precise. The second half was better.”

Flick also confirmed that Gavi, who was substituted early on after a nasty clash of heads with Alaves’ Tomas Conechny, is fine.

“He is fine. That he continued was neither my decision nor Gavi’s, but the doctor’s. He told him that he could not continue playing and he has to respect that. And this must be taken care of.”

The result sees Barcelona move to within four points of the La Liga summit, following on from Real Madrid’s defeat at Espanyol on Saturday. Flick admitted he didn’t watch proceedings at the Stage Front stadium, as his focus is only on his team.

“Honestly, I didn’t watch the Real Madrid game. The last few days have been stressful and the best thing against stress is to go to bed early. And in the morning I saw the WhatsApp and something that I was sent; And indeed, this had happened. But we have to look at our own. And I knew that today would be tough. But yes, yes. You can ask my wife. I was sleeping. After the game against Atalanta I had only slept two or three hours.

“Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are fantastic teams. But what we have to do is look at ourselves. We have to put pressure on them, but we have to look at our own. This is not how I want to train, looking at others, but focusing on ourselves.”