Osasuna 2-1 Real Sociedad

Both sides entered El Sadar knowing that three points would dramatically alter the outlook by the time the lights were turned off. Real Sociedad came into the match with three defeats in their last four La Liga games. Osasuna might only have lost twice in their last six games, but hadn’t tasted victory in their last nine outings.

The game started with La Real and their noisy traveling fans on the front foot, as Takefusa Kubo unbalanced his opposite number Juan Cruz, jinking inside the box. Neither his flashed ball across the area nor the others from Mikel Oyarzabal and Javi Lopez found a willing taker though. On a chilly evening in Navarre, Osasuna struggled to warm up their own fans though.

That was until the 34th minute. Osasuna started to make inroads down the left with Aimar Oroz and Kike Barja, and when Budimir was slipped down the side of Igor Zubeldia, he neatly stepped around him, and then squeezed a shot in at the near post too, giving the home fans lift-off. Another roar was threatened after a lofted ball sent Budimir behind the defence. When it was worked back to Oroz, his shot whistled past the bottom right post from the top of the box.

Budimir would then hold up the ball well to set up Oroz, who whistled the ball into the advertising hoardings rather than the net. He again had an effort blocked after he stumbled into the box. La Real’s hesitancy when arriving at the box was mixed with a rushed feel whenever they swung for goal, as evidenced by Mikel Oyarzabal’s only effort on goal, flying high and wide. Just after the break, they did have a clear opening, as Oyarzabal’s flicked header found an unmarked Kubo at the far post. Osasuna ‘keeper Sergio Herrera flew out to made a crucial block though, increasing the Txuri-Urdin chagrin rather than spurring them on.

As La Real pushed forward for the equaliser, Osasuna found Oroz in space behind the midfield again. When his perfectly waited pass gave Budimir goal-side in the box, the Croatian forward slid past Alex Remiro too, bringing a penalty – but on a VAR-review, it was revoked and the goalscorer booked for simulation. That did invigorate La Real, and not long after, Martin Zubimendi’s shot was only averted by a last-ditch block from Jon Moncayola.

A clipped ball from Kubo then set substitute Orri Oskarsson free, but his effort was blazed high over the top too. Just as in the first half though, the closer La Real came to scoring, the nearer their demise drew. Los Rojillo set Ruben Garcia free down the right, and with three options charging into the box, he lofted it to the far post where Budimir was gliding in unmarked to power home the header. The good news kept on coming for the home side too, as Bryan Zaragoza returned to action off the bench after the last two months out injured.

Substitutes Sheraldo Becker and Oskarsson did combine for a stoppage time consolation, but La Real barely had a minute to go for the equaliser.

Without having created many chances, Osasuna were back to winning ways, following a clinical showing from from Budimir, supplied by neat assists from Garcia and Oroz, scoring with two of their first three shots on goal. Ahead of their quarter-final clash on Thursday, Imanol Alguacil must work out a way to give his side the calmness in front of goal that so often has gone missing of late.