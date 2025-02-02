Barcelona to miss out on €5m transfer windfall in January

Barcelona have been unable to sign any new players during the winter transfer window, but they have brought money in through sales. Unai Hernandez left the club to join Al-Ittihad in a deal worth €4.5m, and more money could be coming their way before the deadline on Monday night.

Nico Gonzalez’s possible move from FC Porto to Manchester City could see Barcelona earn as money as €18m, which would be a massive boost in the club’s bid to raise funds for the summer. They could also see another sell-on clause activated, that being Mika Marmol’s, although that is looking very unlikely now.

In recent weeks, AS Roma have been after Marmol, for whom Barcelona have 50% of his rights. The Serie A giants recently submitted a €7m offer for the 23-year-old left-sided defender, but as per Marca, it has been turned down by Las Palmas.

Marmol, who joined from Barcelona in the summer of 2023, had an excellent first season at Las Palmas, and although he has not played as well during the current campaign, he is still a important player in Diego Martinez’s squad.

Furthermore, because of the 50% sell-on clause that the Catalans have, Las Palmas have no intention of negotiating with any clubs during the winter transfer window. As such, their asking price is Marmol’s €10m release clause, which Roma are not prepared to pay – and because of this, they have walked away from the negotiating table.

However, Las Palmas will look to cash in on Marmol in the summer. His contract runs out at the end of next season, and presently, he has no desire to sign a new deal. As such, a sale will be sought, so Barcelona can look forward to receiving some extra funds during the next transfer window, as they plan to make significant moves of their own.