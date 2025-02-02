Atletico Madrid agree shock loan deal for 10-goal striker – report

Atletico Madrid have been hoping to sign one player before the winter transfer window closes, but they could now part ways with an important first teamer ahead of Monday’s deadline.

Multiple members of Diego Simeone’s squad have been linked with a departure. It was reported earlier in the week that Atleti had turned down an offer from West Ham United for Rodrigo De Paul, but now it looks like Alexander Sorloth could be set to leave.

Six months on from his arrival from Villarreal for a fee in the region of €32m, Atleti are now preparing to move on Sorloth – but for now, only on a temporary basis. According to a report from Turkish media outlet Fanatik (via Diario AS), Besiktas have made a move to bring the Norwegian striker on an initial loan deal until the end of the season.

Despite the fact that Sorloth has been a vitally important player for Los Colchoneros this season – his eight La Liga goals (10 in all competitions) have won many points for Simeone’s side – they have reportedly agreed to allow the 29-year-old to leave for the remainder of the campaign.

If this is the case, Besiktas would only need to reach an agreement on personal terms in order to finalise the arrival of the Norwegian striker to Istanbul. As part of the deal, they are hoping to add a permanent buy clause for the summer.

Sorloth has been a very important player for Atleti since his arrival, and he is currently the third-choice striker behind Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez. Taking this into account, and also that Los Colchoneros are fighting for success in La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey, it would make little to no sense for a departure to be organised at this stage of the season.