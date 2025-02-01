WATCH: Real Madrid fall behind late as Espanyol opening scoring goal

Real Madrid have been under pressure to respond after Atletico Madrid won earlier on Saturday, but they look certain to miss out on victory in their match against Espanyol, having fallen behind in the closing stages at the Stage Front Stadium.

The hosts have had to stand firm to deny Real Madrid, who have not had many clear-cut chances – and they also lost Antonio Rudiger early on to injury. Joan Garcia has been in top form in goals, and his efforts look like helping Espanyol to a memorable result.

A quick counter-attack saw Antoniu Roca play the ball out wide, Omar El Hilali collected on the overlap and his deep cross was volleyed in at the back post by his opposite full-back, Carlos Romero.

Espanyol are in front! 😱 Carlos Romero finishes at the back post and puts his team within reach of a win against Real Madrid 👀 pic.twitter.com/5TR2L2MQuW — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) February 1, 2025

¡QUÉ DEFINICIÓN DE CARLOS ROMERO!

¡QUÉ CENTRO DE OMAR EL HILALI 🇲🇦🇪🇸(2003)! pic.twitter.com/lhM6EElyhh — Football Report (@FootballReprt) February 1, 2025

It’s a clinical move from Espanyol, and they are now on the cusp of a sensational victory. However, they can count themselves lucky that Romero is even on the pitch as he escaped a red card for a wide challenge on Kylian Mbappe earlier in the first half. However, they won’t care about that if they hang on.