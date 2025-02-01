Villarreal deal for ex-Real Madrid player in doubt

Villarreal are having a busy end to the winter transfer window. Having signed Tajon Buchanan from Inter Milan, they are also hoping to add a defender before the deadline on Monday. However, complications have arisen over the last 24 hours.

Buchanan’s arrival was officially confirmed on Saturday, hours before Marcelino Garcia Toral’s side defeated Real Valladolid 5-1. While that is good news for Villarreal, they are facing difficulties in their efforts to bring in Rafa Marin, who is the centre-back that has been selected by the club’s sporting department.

Napoli, who signed Marin from Real Madrid last summer on a deal worth €12m, have agreed to let the young defender leave on loan for the remainder of the season, without a buy clause. However, they would only give the final green light once a replacement had been signed, and until now, that has yet to happen.

Because of this, a deal is being held up, as per Marca. Villarreal are growing restless at the lack of movement, especially as Marin would be the final piece of Marcelino’s squad for the remainder of the season, as the Yellow Submarine eye up a push for the Champions League places.

It’s reported that if a deal for Marin ends up falling through due to Napoli failing to sign a replacement, Villarreal would not seek an alternative. They already have Logan Costa, Willy Kambwala, Raul Albiol and Eric Bailly as centre-back options, while Juan Foyth looks set to stay too as his projected move to Aston Villa does not look like happening before Monday’s deadline.

It remains to be seen how this matter plays out over the next 48 hours. Villarreal are keen to get it done as soon as possible, although they are relying on Napoli getting a move on in their own search for a new central defender.