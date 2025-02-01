Stefan Bajcetic drops Liverpool future hint ahead of La Liga debut

Stefan Bajcetic begins a new chapter in his career after joining Las Palmas on loan from Liverpool until the end of 2024/25.

New Reds boss Arne Slot sanctioned an initial loan for the Spanish U21 international to RB Salzburg at the start of the campaign.

However, despite high expectations, he struggled for prominence in Salzburg in the first half of the season, and Liverpool have opted for a change of loan direction.

With interest emerging from across La Liga, Las Palmas moved quickly in their talks with Liverpool, to wrap up a six-month agreement.

Despite coming through the Celta Vigo academy as a youngster, he did not make a first team appearance in his native Galicia, before joining Liverpool aged 16.

He is now in line for a La Liga debut on Monday night, as Las Palmas head to Girona, with the visitors looking to ease their relegation fears in the coming months.

“I think I can improve here. The coach (Diego Martínez), since I spoke to him, gave me confidence. Las Palmas is a team that plays good football,” as per quotes from Diario AS.

“He asked me to bring the attitude I have from my ‘Serbian side’. To come with attitude and desire, and that will not be lacking

“They give opportunities to players who come on loan. It was the best option for me.”

Bajcetic’s contract at Anfield runs until 2027, but his long term place in Slot’s plans is unclear, with Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister established in his midfield unit.

The 20-year-old expects to return to Merseyside this summer, and he was quick to remind fans this deal is a pure loan, but he remains open to playing in Spain at some point in the future.

“I want to continue in my career and I want to play in Spain. Las Palmas gives me opportunity.”