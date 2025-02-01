Incredible Ronald Araujo exit clause revealed after contract extension

Ronald Araujo looks to have committed his future to Barcelona but there is doubt over how long he will stay in Catalonia.

The Uruguay international was reportedly keen to leave La Blaugrana for Juventus in January, but crunch talks with manager Hansi Flick, and a new contract offer from Sporting Director Deco settled his mind.

After weeks of negotiations with his representatives, a deal was eventually brokered, and he renewed his contract until 2031.

At face value, the door looks to be closed on speculation over Araujo leaving, with more renewals following his decision including the latest via midfield star Gavi.

In addition to a wage rise and new deal for Araujo, it has been widely reported he has a €65m release clause in his new contract, coming down from a €1b clause in his previous deal. The implication was Araujo would still have the opportunity to leave Barcelona if he decided to, and a club put up sufficient money in the summer.

However, a fresh update from Marca has offered some clarity on the situation, and the options for Araujo to still move on in 2025.

The report indicates the €1bn release clause has remained in the new deal but with a €70m ’emergency clause’ which is subject to strict terms.

A temporary clause, at the above price, will come into play, but only from July 1 to 10, when the value will then reset to €1bn.

This is a one time offer from Barcelona, as the reduced price will not be reactivated in 2026, and it presents interested clubs with a chance to push for a deal but not allow talks to drag on.

Barcelona’s decision may appear strange, but it based on protecting their asset, and keeping the option open to keep hold of onee of the highest-rated defenders in Europe.