Barcelona could see their cash boost from Porto’s transfer sale of Nico Gonzalez cut down by half as Manchester City close in.

Gonzalez has emerged as an option for Pep Guardiola in the final days of the winter transfer window as the Catalan coach looks for reinforcements.

With City now paired up against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League last 16 playoffs, plus a demanding Premier League and FA Cup campaign, he needs more players.

Guardiola has already brought in defenders Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov, plus forward Omar Marmoush for in the region of €150m, and midfield is now the next focus.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed contact has already been made with Porto over Gonzalez and the ex-La Masia man holds a €60m release clause in his contract.

However, any sale between Porto and the Premier League holders will not be straightforward, as Barcelona have a 40% sell-on fee on the 23-year-old, which adds up to €24m should the clause be activated.

At this stage, City are rumoured to be offering less than the clause, to try and tempt Porto into a rapid sale – which would reduce how much cash is sent on to Barcelona.

As per reports from Portuguese outlet Record, Porto are also assessing their own options, and could look to slash Barcelona’s cut of the deal.

Part of the agreement to sign Gonzalez in 2023 included Barcelona retaining that 40% plus a buy-back clause on the Galician.

However, Porto also have the right to buy 20% more of their rights on the midfielder for €6m, to chop Barcelona’s ownership in half, if that eases talks with City.

Porto will now decide if activating that option makes financial sense, as part of their negotiations with City, with Barcelona unable to impact their decision as the clock ticks down on the transfer window closing on February 3.