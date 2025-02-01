“Nobody gave me anything in life” – Barcelona star delighted at bounce back from La Masia exit

Last summer, Dani Olmo returned to Barcelona in a transfer that has proven to their fairly controversial, given the club’s registration efforts. However, he has made a promising start back in Catalonia, where he spent the early stages of his youth career before a move to Dinamo Zagreb in 2015.

Olmo had to work his way back to the top after leaving La Masia, and during an interview with Adri Contreras, he expressed his life at being able to return to Barcelona.

“Nobody gave me anything in life. Everything I have achieved in football has been through my own effort and hard work, and it wasn’t easy. But thanks to those experiences, I became the person I am today.”

Olmo also addressed the topic of pressure at Barcelona, which is something that many players have struggled with during his respective spells in Catalonia.

“People see me as if I were back home, but in reality, this is where I have to prove myself again. I knew this place was the best for my style of play. I know Barcelona can get the best out of me, and I’m here to help the team.

“The goal is always the same: to win. Barcelona is a big club and we are here to compete for everything.”

Olmo was also asked about his idol as a playmaker, which is the role that he typically plays for Barcelona and the Spanish national team.

“Leo Messi is the best player in history, I know he’s not a playmaker in the traditional sense, but he can play anywhere on the pitch. I’ve always watched him since I was a kid, I used to watch all his games and try to learn.”

Olmo, who will miss Barcelona’s match against Alaves on Sunday as he has yet to recover from a recent injury, is determined to prove himself, and he will need to do so given the large outlay that the club made last summer amid their financial crisis.