Barcelona are prepared to walk away from their ongoing loan talks with Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford this weekend.

The England international has emerged as an option for La Blaugrana in recent weeks after falling out of favour at Old Trafford.

Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim has not used his No.10 since he indicated a desire to leave the club in search of a new challenge in 2025.

However, due to a lack of formal interest on the 27-year-old, no movement has been made, ahead of the final days of the winter transfer window.

Barcelona are open to bringing Rashford in, as they feel their attack needs more depth. However it was made clear that unless they bid farewell to another member of their squad, they would be unable to cover Rashford’s wages until the end of the season.

Maintaining a delicate financial balance has been a constant theme at the club this season and time looks to have run out on Rashford.

The latest update from Relevo indicates Barcelona believe the deal is ‘practically impossible’ as they have been unable to offload Andreas Christensen or Ansu Fati to free up squad space.

Firm interest from Aston Villa now looks to be the final blow, with Unai Emery personally giving his approval for a loan offer, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

🚨Barcelona's move for Marcus Rashford hits a standstill as Aston Villa emerge as favourites to complete a loan deal https://t.co/qbDeyRMq53 — Football España (@footballespana_) February 1, 2025

Villa have been linked with Rashford, following Jhon Duran’s move to the Saudi Pro League, and speculation over Ollie Watkins joining Arsenal.

If Emery pushes ahead, that will knock Barcelona out of the race, as the road to Villa Park is more realistic in the tight constraints of the window.

Rashford is rumoured to be keen on the chance to revive his career under Emery, plus the prospect of playing in the UEFA Champions League knockouts, with Villa already through to the last 16.