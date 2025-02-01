Major concern for Real Madrid as key defender suffers injury

Real Madrid have not had much luck with injuries over the last 18 months, and their misfortunes have continued in their match against Espanyol. With Eder Militao already a long-term absentee, and David Alaba only just returning after he also ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament, another central defender has now suffered a scare.

Because of these injury problems to Militao and Alaba, Antonio Rudiger has been a mainstay for Real Madrid since the start of last season. Because of this, he has not been afforded many opportunities to rest, with Carlo Ancelotti only having Aurelien Tchouameni and Raul Asencio as his other options in the centre of defence.

Ancelotti, culpable absoluto. No puedes forzar a Rudiger a jugar todos y cada uno de los minutos, sobre todo cuando has probado a Asencio y ha jugado muy bien. Lo vamos a pagar bien caro. pic.twitter.com/yCxW7WtyAt — 𝐃 𝐀 𝐍 𝐈 ‼️ (@danii7mm) February 1, 2025

It was always a risk with Rudiger playing so much football, given that he has suffered serious injury problems in the past – he tore his ACL whilst at AS Roma, and also needed knee surgery during his time at Chelsea. It look like these could have caught up with him as he was forced off in the early stages against Espanyol with an injury appearing to be in the same area.

At this stage, it is impossible to determine the severity of the injury sustained by Rudiger, but given that there are only 10 days before Real Madrid take on Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League play-off tie, there could be serious doubts about the German defender’s availability for that one.

It’s been reported that Ancelotti has been planning to have Alaba as a starter against Man City, although his idea would have been for him and Rudiger to be partners in the centre of defence. Now, it could be that the Austrian veteran is the replacement.

Updates on Rudiger’s condition are expected in the next 24-48 hours. Real Madrid will hope that his early substitution at the Stage Front Stadium was only a precaution, and he can be afforded the opportunity to rest ahead of those matches against Man City.