La Liga round-up: Atletico Madrid return to winning ways as five-star Villarreal thrash Real Valladolid

MD22 of the 2024-25 La Liga season continued on Saturday with four more matches, involving the likes of Atletico Madrid, Villarreal and Sevilla. The fixtures that took place involved sides in the title race, European hunt and the relegation battle, and this made for very interesting viewing.

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Mallorca

After back-to-back winless matches against Leganes (1-0 defeat) and Villarreal (1-1 draw), Atletico Madrid have returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Mallorca at the Metropolitano. After a slow start, the hosts grew into the proceedings, and they took the lead on 26 minutes after Giuliano Simeone played in Samuel Lino, who made no mistake from just inside the penalty area.

Mallorca pressed for a winner in the second half, but instead, it was Atleti that secured the result in stoppage time as substitute Antoine Griezmann finished well after being set up by Rodrigo Riquelme.

Villarreal 5-1 Real Valladolid

It was a game of two halves for Villarreal at La Ceramica, as they dispatched Real Valladolid 5-1 to secure back-to-back comprehensive home wins, following the 4-0 success against Mallorca two weeks ago. It took until the closing stages of the first period for the hosts to open the scoring, which they did courtesy of Ayoze Perez.

In the second half, Marcelino Garcia Toral’s side took control as they scored four times without reply. Pape Gueye made it 2-0, before Santi Comesana, Thierno Barry and Denis Suarez added to the score. However, Valladolid did manage a consolation in stoppage time courtesy of Selim Amallah.

Getafe 0-0 Sevilla

Getafe and Sevilla could not be separated in their lunchtime encounter, although both sides did have big chances to take home the three points. Juanmi, who was making his debut after signing from Real Betis earlier in the week, was denied by Orjan Nyland, while Dodi Lukebakio missed the target completely with his effort.