“Inexplicable” – Carlo Ancelotti fumes at referee decision during Espanyol defeat

On Saturday, Real Madrid lost for the first time in La Liga since early December as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at relegation-battling Espanyol. However, the league leaders did feel hard done by with the manner of the result, as they believe that matchwinner Carlos Romero should not have been on the pitch to score his late goal.

Earlier in the second half, Romero was shown a yellow card for a wild challenge on Kylian Mbappe. VAR opted not to intervene with the on-field decision of Alejandro Muniz Ruiz, much to the fury of those associated with Real Madrid.

Es una locura que ni el árbitro ni el VAR sancionen este entradón a Mbappé con tarjeta roja. Romero le clava los tacos en el gemelo a Kylian en una acción temeraria y debió ser expulsado. Una más.pic.twitter.com/uDcdDZpp7E — Helena 🇮🇨 (@HdeHelena_RM) February 1, 2025

Carlo Ancelotti was one of those that could not believe that Romero was not dismissed, as he addressed the matter during his post-match press conference (via Diario AS).

“The decision that has been taken is inexplicable, by both the referee and VAR. Because we have all seen what has happened. The most important thing is to watch and protect the player. It was a clear foul, a very ugly tackle, with risk and, fortunately it didn’t happen, but there was a risk of injury. VAR is also there for this. It seems inexplicable to us that red was not shown.”

Ancelotti, who confirmed that the injury suffered by Antonio Rudiger in the first half is a muscular one, also gave his assessment on the match itself.

“It has been difficult, complicated. We did some things well, we had control, especially in the second half, such as chances: a goal disallowed, we hit the post, we shot 20 times on goal… The game was quite controlled, but Espanyol played very well in transition, defending well, they caught us on the break and scored. It was the game they wanted to play.”

It was certainly a frustrating evening for Real Madrid, and it makes next weekend’s Madrid derby at the Santiago Bernabeu all the more crucial – as Atletico Madrid won earlier on Saturday, the two teams are only separated by a point.