Real Madrid head to relegation battling Espanyol tonight aiming to boost their La Liga title lead in Catalonia.

Los Blancos have a four-point advantage over second place Atletico Madrid heading into the game with a clash against their local rivals on the schedule next weekend.

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed no fresh injury issues ahead of the game but the Italian coach is concerned by fixture pile up.

Real Madrid cruised to a midweek win over Stade Brest in the UEFA Champions League, but it was not enough to seal an automatic spot in the last 16, and they now face a playoff with old foes Manchester City.

That adds two more games to Ancelotti’s list, plus the Copa del Rey quarterfinals next week, and the overhang from travelling to the Middle East twice for the FIFA Intercontinental Cup and the Spanish Supercup.

Ancelotti’s frustration was clear to see ahead of this clash, as he claimed there is no time for rest and preparation, so he will rotate in Barcelona.

As per the latest update from Marca, he will look to make three starting changes from the win over Brest, with Vinicius Junior back from suspension.

The Brazilian’s start to 2025 has been disrupted by bans in domestic and European games – with an absence in Brest clearing his list – as he comes back into the visitors attack.

Fran Garcia could also rotate in at left back, as Ferland Mendy continues to have his game time managed after returning from injury, with Luka Modric unlikely to start successive games in such a tight window.

Dani Ceballos is ready to replace the Croatian in Ancelotti’s midfield with Lucas Vazquez taking the captain’s armband as Ancelotti looks for a fourth successive win over Espanyol after beating them 4-1 in Madrid in September.