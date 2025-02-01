Diego Simeone unconcerned by potential Real Madrid ‘double game’

Diego Simeone will be laser focused on La Liga this month as he looks to chase down Real Madrid.

Los Rojiblancos finished fifth in the new UEFA Champions League format with Simeone’s charges easing into the last 16.

A 4-1 win away at RB Salzburg assured no last minute nerves and there will be no need for a dangerous playoff for Simeone in the coming weeks.

Rivals Real Madrid have dropped in the new playoffs with the holders paired up against old foes Manchester City in a huge showdown to progress into the knockouts.

With no European games until the last 16 starts on March 4, Simeone has a month to chip away at Real Madrid’s current four-point title lead, and progress into the Copa del Rey semi finals.

Simeone leads his team across the capital next weekend, where defeat at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu could spell the end of their title hopes, but a victory or a draw keeps the battle alive.

If Real Madrid progress past City, Simeone’s Atletico Madrid and Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen are the two options, which could mean a ‘double derby’ in the space of less than a month.

The prospect of multiple meetings is not a concern for Simeone as the Argentinian looks to utilise this window to pick up league points.

“We are focused on tomorrow’s game [vs. Mallorca], we’re not thinking about anything else. It’s an important game against a tough opponent,” as per quotes from Marca.

“[The new Champions League] forces you to constantly think about winning. We went to the last few minutes, waiting to see if there was a goal or not, and how the teams would position themselves.

“We don’t know who we are going to play against next, it makes no sense to think about anything other than Mallorca.”

Simeone snatched a late 1-1 draw at home to Real Madrid in league action in September but they have won just one Champions League game against them alongside two final defeats under his leadership.