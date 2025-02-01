Barcelona eyeing summer move for Ligue 1 defender

Barcelona are not expected to sign anyone before the winter transfer window closes on Monday, but they are drawing up their plans for the summer. The Catalans have now returned to La Liga’s 1:1 rule, and because of this, they should have more leeway to make additions to the first team squad.

In the last couple of weeks, it has been decided by head coach Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco that a new right-back will be on the agenda, with it having been deemed that the position is weak. Jules Kounde has been the undisputed starter there over the last two seasons, but he is naturally a central defender, and a return there is expected soon.

One of the players that Deco has lined up for the right-back position over the last few months is Vanderson, who currently plays for Ligue 1 side AS Monaco. According to MD, the Brazilian is someone that the club will be keeping an eye on in the lead-up to the summer transfer window opening at the start of June.

Barcelona, and particularly Deco, see Vanderson as being an excellent option to compete with Kounde. However, it is reported that a deal would be difficult to do as Monaco have no plans to sell – in fact, they have declared the defender as “non-transferable”. Furthermore, they are fearing interest from the Premier League more than that coming from Catalonia.

Vanderson is only 23 years of age, so it would be a smart piece of business to target signing him. It’s true that Barcelona do need a different option at right-back as Flick does not seem to count on Hector Fort, who has struggled to play many minutes this season.

It will be interesting to see how Barcelona approach their right-back search in the summer. Vanderson looks a good option, but given Monaco’s stance, it will be very tough to get a deal done.