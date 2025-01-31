RFEF (Spanish FA) president Rafael Louzon has backed Real Madrid’s Estadio Santiago Bernabeu to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup final.

Spain have been confirmed as joint hosts for the tournament, alongside Portugal and Morocco, mirroring the trio-host model of 2026 in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Final schedule details for the competition are yet to be confirmed with all eyes on where the final will be staged.

Eight stadiums have been put forward in Spain, including the Bernabeu, alongside Barcelona’s redeveloped Spotify Camp Nou.

The iconic stadium has suffered setbacks in construction work in recent months with Barcelona unsure if they will be able to play home games there before the end of the current season.

David Escude, Councillor for Sports in the Barcelona City Council, has put forward the claim of Barcelona’s stadium is the most suitable, but that is not universally agreed upon.

As talks continue over where the final will be held – with the potential for Morocco putting forward a package which is accepted by FIFA – the RFEF have offered an update.

New president Rafael Louzan dropped a hint that Madrid is favoured over Barcelona at this stage of negotiations.

“I want the final to be played at the Bernabeu because it’s the stadium located in the capital of the country and it also has the greatest capacity,” he told an interview with El Cafelito, via Mundo Deportivo.

Despite being corrected over his capacity number, with the new Spotify Camp Nou set to have the larger number of seats once renovations are completed (105,000 compared to nearly 85,000 at the Bernabeu), Louzan repeated his view on the matter.

Louzan is keen to include stadiums in all regions of Spain and he confirmed Valencia’s developing Estadio Nou Mestalla could be on the list if it meets construction targets before 2026.