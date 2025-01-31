Real Madrid forward turns down late January transfer window offer

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes has often been tipped as the one to leave the white house first, speaking about all of their star forwards. However that interest has rarely transpired into an offer.

After months of speculation, stories and talk about Saudi Arabia’s desire to sign Vinicius Junior, it has been revealed in recent days that Al-Hilal were interested in signing Rodrygo Goes as their replacement for Neymar Junior, who has recently signed for Santos after terminating his deal in the Middle East. According to Cadena SER, Al-Hilal did actually get as far as making an offer to Rodrygo on terms, but the 24-year-old has decided to turn down the interest.

It is said that Real Madrid were not interested in selling Rodrygo either, who has a deal until 2028 and a €1b release clause, given Los Blancos firm control over his future. Previous reports also state that Al-Hilal’s interest in Rodrygo is not linked to the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s desire to sign Vinicius. For his part, Rodrygo has no intention of leaving before the end of the transfer window, as he is happy in Madrid.

Previously with Vinicius, it had been reported that Real Madrid had no intention of letting Vinicius go to Saudi Arabia regardless of the offer, unless the Brazilian himself asked the club for an exit. Presumably that is the case for Rodrygo too, but increasingly it looks hard for him to have a regular starting role.

While in most La Liga games Carlo Ancelotti will be confident about starting an illustrious front four of Rodrygo, Vinicius, Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, after their most recent Clasico defeat, there is debate over whether the Italian can afford to keep them all in the team against side’s with greater resources. Their upcoming Champions League clash with Manchester City will be a clear indication of Ancelotti’s thinking.