Teenage starlet Antonio Cordero has been the subject of transfer speculation for much of the football year, with Real Madrid and Barcelona doing their best to persuade the winger to leave Malaga and join them. However they are now facing Premier League competition from Newcastle United.

The 18-year-old winger, who scored the goal to promote Los Boquerones last summer, has taken to Segunda with ease this season, in turn ramping up interest in him. ‘Antonito’ has a contract until the end of the season allowing other clubs to sign him on a free to a precontract too, making him even more attractive.

https://x.com/barcacentre/status/1885325323098591445

As such, Spain’s two biggest giants have been juking it out for Cordero’s signature over the past four months. That said, Malaga have not given up hope of retaining the local talent either, and have ‘made an effort’ in terms of their finances to keep him, at least until the summer.

As per a report in England, Newcastle United have now made an appraoch for Cordero. They hope to be the ones to walk away with his signature, and will also offer him a contract.

It looks as if Cordero will have his pick of options. The trail has gone quiet of later regarding his future. It was initially thought that the friendship between his agent, Pini Zahavi, and Barcelona President Joan Laporta, could give them an advantage in the race for Cordero’s affections. That said, the most recent report has claimed that Los Blancos had moved ahead of the Blaugrana in his thinking, as Cordero is a boyhood Real Madrid fan.

Since the mid-2000s, where a number of top Spanish talents migrated to the Premier League to find success, increasingly youngsters have been favouring La Liga as a place to get their opportunities. In that sense, he would have a starting place at Malaga in order to develop, if Codero does decide to stay.