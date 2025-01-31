Manchester United foward Marcus Rashford continues in limbo at Old Trafford. With Ruben Amorim seemingly having little intention of using him in the near future, Rashford has just three days left to find a home before the end of the transfer window.

The 27-year-old forward is keen for that home to be the temperate climes of Barcelona, and MD say that he continues to patiently await a definitive move from the Blaugrana to take him on loan for the rest of the season. They say that Rashford will hold out until the final day of the window, Monday, in order to try and force through the move, and is willing to relinquish some of his salary over the next few months in order to make it happen.

Official: FC Barcelona and Pablo Gavi have reached an agreement regarding a new contract, and he is set to remain at the Club until 30 June 2030. @FCBarcelona — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 31, 2025

Fellow Catalan daily Sport quote The Telegraph, who say that Manchester United and Barcelona remain in talks over Rashford, with the former asking for guarantees from the Catalan club that he will be registered, following their salary limit issues. Their information though is that Rashford is no longer willing to pardon some of his salary, due to United’s treatment of him, and thus they would be required to pay half of his €18m per annum deal for the remainder of the year.

All the same, until Barcelona can add space in their salary limit, the conversation remains redundant. Although they have brought in €4.5m for Unai Hernandez from Saudi Arabia, they still require more. Ansu Fati and Andreas Christensen were candidates to move on loan, but it looks like it could be academy graduates that bring in the money.

If Qatari side Al-Sadd complete a move for Pau Prim in January, that could be worth €4m to them. Alternatively, if Roma activate Mika Marmol’s €10m release clause, that will give Barcelona €5m from the deal due to a 50% sell-on clause.