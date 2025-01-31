Key stats emerge on Barcelona’s unsung Champions League hero

Barcelona survived a scare to seal their automatic spot in the UEFA Champions League last 16 in midweek.

Hansi Flick’s side narrowly missed out to Liverpool in the race for top spot in the league phase as they drew 2-2 with Atalanta.

The avoidance of a playoff is a boost for Flick, as it allows for more focus on the La Liga title race, with rivals Real Madrid facing two extra games on the schedule.

The superstar attack of Barcelona has caught the eye so far in the competition, with 28 scored, six more than their nearest rivals Borussia Dortmund.

However, as the dust settles on the first phase of the tournament, one of their unsung heroes has emerged as a key star, with Marc Casado a stat king so far this season.

The La Masia graduate was fast tracked into the first team this season after Flick was hugely impressed with him during preseason.

His energy and tenacity in a defensive midfield role is the perfect platform for Barcelona’s attacking stars with Pedri and Gavi the perfect link men for him.

Based on the eight Champions League games played so far, Casado started seven, and completed 90 minutes in the first six.

He was rested from the start against Atalanta, with progress effectively already wrapped up, but his numbers are still superb.

Casado has won the most duels as a midfielder in Champions League this season, and is third on the all positions list, winning 51 out of 76.

Marc Casadó has been in 76 defensive duels in the Champions League, and has won 51 of them. No player does better than him in that regard. @HectorCocaMD — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 31, 2025

He is second only to Jude Bellingham for tackles made, 15 to 10, and he also ranks in the Top 10 for midfielders with quick recoveries after a ball loss and turnovers.

The 21-year-old may not gain the plaudits which some of his teammates do, but his importance to Flick cannot be understated, and he will be crucial to their hopes of another trophy in 2025.