Inaki Pena’s Barcelona extension stalls over starting role change

Hansi Flick is facing a potential headache over his goalkeeping position at Barcelona in the coming weeks.

Flick once again opted to keep faith with Wojciech Szczesny in between the posts for the midweek UEFA Champions League draw with Atalanta.

However, that call came as part of a longer sequence, with the Polish veteran now making three successive starts across domestic and European action.

After also starting both of Barcelona matches in their Spanish Super Cup win, Flick now appears to be changing his mind over who will cover for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, as the No.1 this season.

Inaki Pena was kept as a starter after Szczesny arrived, with Flick saying publicly the Valencian goalkeeper had given him no reason to make a change, until he made a mistake.

The indication was that Szczesny would play Champions League and cup games with Pena on duty for La Liga.

However, Pena is rumoured to be angered by a broken promise, despite his solid form as Flick makes his decision on a game-by-game basis.

Szczesny has not looked particularly solid in the recent run of games, conceding a penalty and four goals at Benfica, almost giving up at spot kick at home to Valencia and shipping two more vs. Atalanta.

As per the latest update from Mundo Deportivo, Pena is upset by the situation, but he will fight to regain his spot.

The wider optics could change regarding his contract talks, if he is not reinstated, with the expectation of his current deal being renewed beyond 2026 now less certain.

Szczesny is expected to start in the weekend La Liga clash with Alaves, and if Pena is rotated in to face Valencia in the Copa del Rey in midweek, that could confirm Flick’s bold change of stance over a player with just one clean sheet in five appearances at the club.