Barcelona have announced another major contract renewal, with 20-year-old midfielder Gavi committing his future to the club. The Blaugrana have not made any signings this January transfer window, but they have secured the future of a number of their key players.

Marcus Rashford is still waiting for Barça. The Manchester United winger will wait until the last minute to get a call from the Catalan club. @RogerTorello — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 31, 2025

After last week saw Ronald Araujo renew his contract, followed on by Gerard Martin and Pedri this week, Gavi has become the fourth player to sign a new deal with Barcelona. In his case there seemed to be little doubt that an extension would get done, with the young Andalusian keen to commit to the Blaugrana. Contract talks were started while he was injured, with his current deal up in 2026. He will now be tied to the Blaugrana for the next four years until 2030, with a €1b release clause.

A message from Gavi to you 🫶 pic.twitter.com/cgPCjxSNax — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 31, 2025

It marks a strong run for Sporting Director Deco, who appears to be intent on ensuring none of their young stars slip through their clutches. On the other end of the spectrum, Inigo Martinez is also expected to renew his deal with Barcelona imminently. The veteran defender did have a clause in his contract stipulating that playing 45 minutes in half of Barcelona’s games this season would be rewarded with an extra year extension, but Barcelona will pull the trigger early as a show of faith.

The next big conundrum for Deco, in terms of contract situations, is Frenkie de Jong. The Dutchman has lost his place to a combination of Gavi, Dani Olmo and Marc Casado this season. His deal is up in 2026, and with the club making it a policy not to allow any of their players into the final year of their deal, the Dutchman will likely be put up for sale this summer if does not reach a new deal with the club. With Gavi, Pedri and Casado all under contract though, Barcelona will feel comfortable about their options going forward.