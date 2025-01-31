The draw for the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League last 16 playoffs has thrown up a key clash for La Liga side Real Sociedad next month.

The competition mirrors the pattern of the Champions League with the new league phase including extra games and a new round with Real Madrid paired against Manchester City for the fourth year in a row in the former.

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have already progressed to the next phase – and there could be a Madrid derby in the last 16 – with Girona eliminated after their first-ever Champions League campaign came to an end.

Teams finishing between 9th and 26th in the league table have dropped into the playoffs with the top eight qualifying for the last 16 automatically.

In the Europa League, there were contrasting fortunes for the two Basque sides involved as Athletic Club finished second in the rankings with 19 points from eight games – capped off by a 3-1 win over Viktoria Plzen.

Rivals La Real ended up in 13th place, and have now been drawn against FC Midtjylland in the playoffs, with Premier League pair Manchester United or Tottenham on the horizon in the last 16.

The first leg will be away in Denmark on February 13 with the return tie in San Sebastian a week later.

The draw for the Round of 16 proper will be held on February 21 in Nyon with Imanol Alguacil’s facing a trip to England in either case, if they progress.

The Champions League and Europa League last 16 draws will all take place on the same day next month.

All competitions will also have their bracket set in place for the remainder of the tournament from that date onwards.

La Liga and Copa del Rey schedules could be amended to fit in the updated European fixture list.