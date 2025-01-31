Carlo Ancelotti makes ‘no rest’ claim as Real Madrid face fixture pile up

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has again hit out at bloated fixture schedule this season.

Los Blancos rallied in the UEFA Champions League at the start of 2025 after a disastrous start to their title defence.

The new league phase format was criticised by Ancelotti, for adding two extra games from the old six-match group stages, but the additional fixtures have saved his team.

Wins over RB Salzburg and Stade Brest secured a playoff spot for the last 16 as Real Madrid find themselves on unfamiliar ground in Europe.

A place in the playoffs adds another two games to a jam-packed list with Ancelotti’s charges due to face old foes Manchester City or Celtic for a spot in the knockout rounds.

Real Madrid currently have a four-point La Liga title lead over second place Atletico Madrid – who they face next weekend – but they still have 17 league games left to play.

Alongside the league and European matters, Ancelotti’s charges have travelled to Qatar and Saudi Arabia either side of the start of 2025, and face a Copa del Rey quarter final against Leganes on February 5.

Ancelotti offered a sharp response over questions on how he will prepare for the upcoming marathon of matches with rest a no-go for the Italian.

“There is no preparation time or rest. When you have three days in between games, there’s no preparation. There’s recovery, video and match. And again. And again. That’s been the case for the last 40 days,” as per quotes from Diario AS.

“Our job is to have those who play less ready and motivated, because they will be indispensable. Let’s understand the rotation of some players in these matches, because I need everyone.”

Real Madrid head to relegation battling Espanyol this weekend, with team changes expected from Ancelotti, as he aims to strike a decisive title blow against Atletico Madrid on February 8.