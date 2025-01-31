Barcelona to tie down another superstar contract extension

The contract extensions keep on rolling at Barcelona with Gavi rumoured to be just hours away from a renewal.

The 20-year-old has come back stronger from a lengthy lay-off due to knee surgery and he is now front and centre of the future of both Barcelona and Spain.

His long term future has been a key focus for the club in recent weeks as part of burst of contract renewals across the first team squad.

Last week Barcelona announced fresh deals for rising defensive star Gerard Martin, and more significantly, for Ronald Araujo.

The Uruguay international signed a new contract amid doubts about his future in Catalonia, although a reported €65m release clause leaves the door open for a potential departure in the summer, but he committed to Barcelona until 2031.

Alongside the update on Martin and Araujo, the club have finally wrapped up a new extension for Gavi’s friend and midfield partner Pedri, on a deal until 2030 with a €1bn release clause.

Pedri revealed his delight at finally getting the agreement signed off as he looks forward to driving Barcelona on to trophies in the coming years.

The latest update from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claims Barcelona should have Gavi’s deal signed up before the end of play today – or at the latest by next week.

Gavi’s deal will mirror Pedri’s in terms of length and the hefty release clause as Hansi Flick’s midfield looks set for years to come.

However, Gavi may not be the final Barcelona star to put pen to paper before the transfer window closes, with the club hopeful on extending Inigo Martinez’s deal beyond its current expiry in June.