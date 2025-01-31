Barcelona hoping for unexpected €24m boost from Manchester City deal

Barcelona have been making it clear that they do not have the money to do any deals in the January transfer window until someone leaves – namely a deal for Marcus Rashford. However they may be about to come into some unexpected cash courtesy of Manchester City.

After signing defenders Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov, and forward Omar Marmoush for in the region of €150m, Pep Guardiola is now looking to strengthen his midfield. Fabrizio Romano reports that City have made a formal approach for Porto midfielder Nico Gonzalez. The ex-La Masia man has a €60m release clause, and Barcelona have a 40% sell-on fee, which adds up to €24m should the clause be activated.

🚨🔵 EXCLUSIVE: Manchester City made formal approach with Porto to ask for Nico González as new midfielder. Talks started, Porto hope to keep Nico and ask for important transfer fee or won’t leave. ❗️ Release clause worth €60m and key point, Barcelona have 40% sell-on clause. pic.twitter.com/QsNBnVNTBa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2025

It is not yet clear whether Manchester City are looking to negotiate or pay the clause, but either way, it would likely be a significant financial boost for the Blaugrana. The 23-year-old midfielder left Barcelona 18 months ago for a fee of €8.44m in the first place.

Depending on how keen they are to keep him, Real Betis may or may not be hoping that deal goes through. According to Marca, another of the names on their shortlist is Sergi Altimira. Also 23 years of age and a product of La Masia, Altimira was pursued by Barcelona, before Getafe won the race for him. Betis then activated his release clause the same summer.

Marcus Rashford's signing has reached a standstill and Barça are close to pulling out of the bidding. @MatteMoretto — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 31, 2025

The Madrid-based paper say that although Altimira has a €40m release clause, Los Verdiblancos would be willing to do business for just €20m. They may see it as good sense, having signed him for just €2m. Like Gonzalez, he has attracted prior interest from the Premier League.

Certainly it seems City want a midfielder capable of playing incisive passes from deeper in the pitch, although Nico can be somewhat more of a box-to-box player depending on his usage. Like Altimira, Nico ended up leaving due to a lack of opportunities. He was also scouted by Liverpool earlier this season.