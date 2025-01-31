Barcelona, in the eyes of many, have gotten away with one with regard to the registrations of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor. After both were unregistered by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), in theory they are not allowed to play for the rest of the season. However an emergency injunction has kept them available for the Blaugrana.

This Tuesday, the RFEF and La L Liga sent their arguments and documents to the CSD, after President Javier Tebas confirmed they would be fighting their registrations. MD explain that Barcelona believe that should the case continue past the transfer deadline on the third of February, they will likely be in the clear, with Olmo and Victor available for the rest of the season.

https://x.com/barcacentre/status/1885325323098591445

That leaves only the remainder of Friday and Monday for the CSD to hand down a verdict on the matter, with a three-month deadline for the case expiring on the 7th of April. This is due to the fact that in the wording of their injunction, the CSD note that their aim is not to harm or infringe upon the rights of Olmo and Victor to lead a ‘normal’ and successful career.

If Olmo and Victor were unregistered by La Liga again past the transfer deadline, they could terminate their contracts and seek new clubs. Yet with the registration dates for the Champions League squads and other European competitions on the sixth of February, this would in turn risk harming Olmo and Victor’s career if they were not able to compete.

Whether this comes to pass, or Barcelona’s legal logic is sound, is another matter, but that is the grounds that they are operating on. Other clubs, unhappy about the situation, have classed the injunction as ‘adulterating’ the competition, and the impact of that alternative will no doubt be factored into the CSD’s decision.