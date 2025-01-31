Barcelona concern over Dani Olmo injury return date

Barcelona will again be without midfield star Dani Olmo as they prepare to host Alaves this weekend.

La Blaurgana are aiming to boost their flagging title hopes in the coming days with a current seven-point gap in behind table toppers Real Madrid.

Barcelona wrapped up an automatic spot in the UEFA Champions League last 16 in midweek via a 2-2 draw with Serie A side Atalanta.

However, Olmo missed the clash with Gian Piero Gasperini’s team, and his return date is unknown.

The former RB Leipzig star has missed Barcelona’s last three matches across domestic and European action after suffering a calf strain in the 1-1 draw at Getafe.

As per the latest reports from Diario AS, Olmo missed Barcelona’s main training sessions this week, and he will not be included in the squad to face the Basque side.

Olmo continues to train alone in the gym and there is a growing concern over when he will return but the club are not putting a date on his expected next appearance.

The initial timeframe for the 26-year-old to come back into Hans Flick’s plans was potentially the Atalanta game, with Alaves viewed as Plan B, but that is no longer the case.

There is positive news on centre back Inigo Martinez, with the veteran defender back in full training, as he looks to build up match fitness.

The 33-year-old is in line to be included in the squad against Alaves but Hansi Flick will only include him on the bench.

Olmo will be assessed again ahead of Barcelona’s Copa del Rey quarter final against Valencia on February 6 but the current signs do not look positive.

Flick wants all returning players to have at least a week of full training before being thrown into a game scenario and Olmo will need to recover his edge.