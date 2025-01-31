Aston Villa Sporting Director Monchi names 3 signings he would like most

Aston Villa Sporting Director Monchi has revealed the first three signings he would make if he had an unlimited budget. Two of his choices play in Spain, which is no surprise given how often he has looked homewards for recruits since moving to the Midlands.

Monchi spoke to Cadena SER on Thursday night, explaining that he continues to watch his beloved Sevilla in every game he can. He refused to commit to whether he thought Los Nervionenses would make European football this year, noting that there remains plenty of noise and distractions around his former club.

His side have been in the headlines of late for the sale of Colombian forward Jhon Duran to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr to the tune of €77m.

“Just as the offer for Baena has been in the news in Spain, here in the Premier there has been an important offer for Mitoma, the Japanese player from Brighton. The club has received an offer of €65m and I believe that Brighton have rejected it. He is a young player, of a very high level and they are already speculating with this type of players… that we know of.”

“In the case of Jhon Duran we knew of interest from PSG, Dortmund, Napoli… He is a player in demand from important teams in Europe and in the end he went to Saudi Arabia.”

Monchi managed to avoid speaking too much about current targets, with Villa reportedly looking at the likes of Oscar Mingueza, Loic Bade and Juan Foyth this January, in addition to the deal done for Andres Garcia. He did speak about who he would sign for certain positions if money was no object.

“If I had to sign a winger, I would sign Lamine Yamal because he is going to mark an era. He is a player who is different and has a lot of talent. If you talk to me about a striker, I am a big fan of Halaand. And if you talk to me about a box to box [midfielder], then Bellingham.”

“I really like Bellingham’s profile. The strong, physical all-round player, not without quality, with goals and a finish, it attracts me a lot. And perhaps he is the most complete player in all these areas among these players of such a level.”

Even with the Premier League money and wealthy owners, it is not likely to be a problem Monchi has to contemplate in the near future. However he continues to show plenty of nous in the Spanish market now that he does have a little more financial backing.