Sergio Ramos on the verge of signing for next club – will wear Real Madrid tribute

Image via Goal / Getty Images

Former Sevilla defender and Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos is on the verge of joining a new club, after six months in the wilderness following the expiry of his contract in Andalusia. It appears his next step will be in Mexico.

After talks in the summer with San Diego FC and Saudi Arabia, Ramos decided to hang fire on finding a new home, despite being 38 years old. More recently, Ramos was reportedly approached by Boca Juniors over a move, but those talks did not come to fruition either.

It seems he has found an agreement with Rayados de Monterrey in Mexico though. El Chiringuito report that the move is on the verge of happening, with the final details of the deal being resolved. He will also wear the number 93 – an homage to Real Madrid, and his 93rd-minute equaliser in the 2014 Champions League final against Atletico Madrid that led to Los Blancos winning their 10th European trophy in extra time.

The previous night, manager Martin Demichelis told MD that he was excited about the prospect of bringing someone like Ramos in.

“We have to reinforce ourselves at the back with a great player to help us because sometimes the rivals score against us with minimal details. Can you imagine what Sergio Ramos would be for the Liga MX? I hope it can come to fruition.”

Sergio Ramos scores against Atletico Madrid. Image via DC.

“[I’d appreciate] a player with a long history, with the personality and leadership of Sergio. They are scoring a lot against us, they scored six goals against us in two games. Firstly as a coach and secondly as a former defender, having goals against me hurts me a lot, having so many hurts me more,” Demichelis remarked after a 3-3 draw with Atlas.

Ramos helped solidify a shaky Sevilla defence last season, despite their disappointing midtable finish. Alongside Loic Bade, he formed a strong partnership, and showed that despite his advancing years and loss of pace, Ramos still has plenty of defensiveness nous to offer.

