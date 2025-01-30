For those paying any attention to Real Madrid headlines over the last six months, it has been impossible to escape the interest from Saudi Arabia in Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian forward is one of the primary targets of the Saudi football project, but now one of their premier sides are taking an interest in another of Los Blancos’ forwards.

According to Globo Esporte in Brazil, Saudi giants Al-Hilal are sounding out Rodrygo Goes’ agents to find out his interest in a move to the Middle East. Undoubtedly they would be able to pay Rodrygo handsomely, but they feel that with him receiving much less attention and love than Vinicius or Kylian Mbappe, who play in his preferred role, he could perhaps be interested in a move. The news has since been confirmed by Diario AS.

With Neymar Junior headed back to Santos, Al-Hilal are hoping to bring Mohamed Salah in this summer from Liverpool on a free, but they are interested in planting the seed to see where a move for Rodrygo could go. It is noted that Al-Hilal’s interest is not related to the Saud Investment Fund’s desire to bring Vinicius to the Saudi Pro League.

Rodrygo has been consistently linked with an exit from Real Madrid over the last two seasons, with Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool all showing interest in him. However he has generally been clear that he wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

With Vinicius absent through suspension of late, many can’t help but notice just how good Rodrygo has been in his natural position. However it seems impossible for Rodrygo to secure the left-sided space for himself, given the competition and status of Mbappe and Vinicius. At the age of just 24 still, Rodrygo may still feel he has time to secure the role he wants elsewhere, if he does decide to leave at some point.