Real Madrid turn down approaches for young forward

Real Madrid have been very quiet during this month’s winter transfer window, and that is expected to remain the case until next week’s deadline. The first team will certainly not be touched, with the only possibility being a departure or two from Raul Gonzalez’s Castilla squad.

A number of La Fabrica talents have attracted interest in recent weeks, and one of those is Victor Munoz. The 21-year-old, who can play as a winger or striker, has been a standout player for Castilla so far this season, having amassed seven goals and four assists in 20 appearances. And because of this, he is being noticed.

As per Relevo, Getafe and Real Valladolid have both asked Real Madrid to take Munoz on loan for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. However, they have both seen their advanced turned down.

Gomez, who had been trained at La Masia until 2017, isn’t the only player that will not be allowed to leave Real Madrid Castilla before next week’s deadline, as teammate Gonzalo Garcia Torres, who has attracted interest from the Bundesliga, has also been told that he will not be allowed to depart mid-season.

Real Madrid have regularly sought to sell their talented young players in order to generate funds, while also retaining a hold on their future with sell-on or buy-back clauses. The likes of Sergio Arribas, Rafa Marin and Alex Jimenez fall into this category, and someone like Munoz could be next, as Los Blancos have told interested clubs that they will re-visit the situation in the summer.

Munoz is happy to stay at Real Madrid until the end of the season, as he is hoping to gain an opportunity to get into the thoughts of Carlo Ancelotti, just like Jeremy de Leon did during the previous campaign. However, it will be tough given the attacking talent that already exists in the first team.