Real Betis eyeing second January agreement with Manchester United

Last week, Real Betis completed the signing of Manchester United winger Antony, and now, it turns out that another deal could be arranged between the clubs. Specifically, it would see a second player swapping Old Trafford for the Benito Villamarin.

Betis were very pleased to wrap up a deal for Antony, who joins on loan for the remainder of the season. Despite penalty clauses having been applied to have arrangement, there appears to be a good relationship between the two clubs, and because of this, there is now the possibility of Los Verdiblancos bringing in Tyrell Malacia.

Malacia has struggled a lot with injuries with injuries over the last 12-18 months, which has seen his prominence drop significantly. This, coupled with Man United’s impending signing of Lille left-back Patrick Dorgu, means that the Dutch defender would be available on loan, and CaughtOffside say that Betis are interested.

Like Antony, Malacia thrived in the Eredivisie before struggling at Man United, so Betis could see him as someone that they can revive. However, it would remain to be seen whether a deal can be afforded, as it is expected that a significant portion of his wages would need to be covered.

Left-back has been a problem position for Betis this season, with Ricardo Rodriguez and Romain Perraud having both struggles to impress. Because of this, the club has been on the look-out for a new signing in the position, although it would likely be needed that one of the two would move on first.

Betis do have money to spare after the sales of Rui Silva and Assane Diao, although they do not have very much salary space because of their well-documented financial woes. Malacia would be sought under normal circumstances, but a deal would surely be difficult to pull off before the winter transfer window closes next week.