Real Betis eyeing surprise move for ex-Real Madrid player

Real Betis could be busy in the final days of the winter transfer window, with the possibility of more players joining Antony, who signed last week. While the Manchester United winger bolsters the attacking options that Manuel Pellegrini has in his squad, it appears that it is not enough.

Antony has joined Isco Alarcon, Giovani Lo Celso, Pablo Fornals, Ez Abde, Juanmi, Chimy Avila and Jesus Rodriguez as options to play in the three attacking options behind the striker, but now, there are plans for one more player in this mould to be brought to the Benito Villamarin before Monday’s deadline.

As reported by ABC de Sevilla (via ED), Betis have sounded out the possibility of signing Marco Asensio from Paris Saint-Germain, with the conditions of a possible deal having been asked about by club officials.

Asensio, who has been offered to Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, left Real Madrid as a free agent during the summer of 2023 to join PSG, but he has struggled to command any sort of prominence. He is not counted on for head coach Luis Enrique, and as a result, a departure seems inevitable.

Curiously, the report notes that Betis see Asensio as being an option as a striker, rather than on the right wing or in attacking midfielder, which is where he has often played during his career. In the eyes of the club’s sporting department, he would be a different profile to the ones of Vitor Roque and Cedric Bakambu.

It is likely that PSG would not make it difficult for Asensio to leave the club before the winter transfer window closes, and this plays into Betis’ hands. It is clear that they do need a new striker because they have struggled to score goals so far this season, but the Spanish international would be a wildcard pick in this regard. It would be a risk, and it is probably one that they cannot afford given their poor standing in La Liga.