“I am where I am want to be” – Pedri delighted at new Barcelona contract

On Thursday, Barcelona announced the news that Pedri had signed a new five-year contract, keeping him at the club until 2030. It is delightful for the Catalans that one of their most important players had committed his future for many years to come, and it takes away the jeopardy of a possible exit in the next 18 months, as his previous deal was due to end in 2026.

Pedri becomes the third Barcelona player to sign a new contract in the last couple of weeks, following in the footsteps of Ronald Araujo (who has renewed until 2031) and Gerard Martin (2028). He won’t be the last too, as Gavi and Inigo Martinez are both set to put pen to paper in the next few days.

Pedri spoke to Barcelona’s media channels after signing his new contract, and he expressed his delight at staying on at the Catalan giants. He also admitted that he is very excited to see how the team gets on over the coming years.

“I’m very happy to renew and right now, I am where I am want to be the most. It had been a long time since I enjoyed my football so much. Now we have to restore confidence on the pitch and win titles. This Barcelona team is made for it. We have a very young team that in a few years will be even better. Very nice things are coming for Barcelona fans.”

Pedri, who has been in spectacular form in recent months, has appeared to overcome his injury woes of the last few years, having been an ever-present part of Hansi Flick’s squad so far this season – aside from missing last weekend’s thrashing of Valencia with illness. Barcelona are bound to be very excited at the prospect of a fit Pedri getting better and better in the coming years, and understandably so.