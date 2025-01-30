Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is open to returning to international duty with Belgium, after manager Domenico Tedesco was sacked earlier this month. Courtois had been involved in an ongoing falling out with the former Schalke man, and their relationship led to him refusing call-ups for the Red Devils.

Now, with Rudi Garcia appointed to replace Tedesco, Courtois seems open to a return. Speaking after Real Madrid’s 3-0 victory over Brest in Europe, Courtois revealed he would be meeting with the new coach.

“I had a brief phone conversation with Garcia. He will come to Madrid in the near future,” he told VTM, as quoted by Diario AS.”

“I want to play in the 2026 World Cup. I have always had that goal in mind, but I had problems with the previous national coach. In the end, I was right. Will I be in March against Ukraine? We’ll see if the coach calls me.”

“There were never any problems within the group of players. It was just a conflict with the previous coach, but I will talk more about it in a press conference,” Courtois remarked after Los Blancos qualified for the play-off round in the Champions League.

Speaking after his appointment, new boss Garcia seemed keen to ensure that he was palying against Ukraine in March.

“Thibaut will also have the opportunity to express himself. We’re counting on him, that’s for sure. We will see what the near future holds for us.”

Courtois has earned 102 caps for Belgium, and will go down as one of their best ever players, but has been out of action since his spat with Tedesco in the summer of 2023, when the issue between him and Tedesco arose. It is not clear what caused the distance between them, although there have been reports it came down to Tedesco’s handling of the captaincy.