Girona lead race to sign ex-Barcelona midfielder

Girona are keen to add to their squad for the second half of the season, as they eye a return to European football next season. Their Champions League adventure came to an end on Wednesday, but that is bound to inspire a push up the La Liga table from their current position of 8th.

It has been a tough season for Girona, who have struggled to balance domestic and European football. However, their sole focus is now La Liga, and the idea is to add one more player to the squad – and as things stand, it looks like a midfielder is the one wanted by head coach Michel Sanchez and sporting director Quique Carcel.

Girona have struggled to fill the void left by Aleix Garcia, who joined Bayer Leverkusen last summer. However, their latest pursuit could rectify this, as Relevo have reported that they are in for Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo.

Arthur, who returned to Juventus in the summer after a loan move to fellow Serie A side Fiorentina, is not in head coach Thiago Motta’s plans, and that is amplified by the fact that he has yet to make a single appearance this season. A departure is wanted, and at this stage, Girona are said to be the leading candidates.

However, they are not alone, as Santos – who confirmed the return of Neymar Junior on Thursday – are also pushing hard for the 28-year-old. Real Betis had been keen on the Brazilian too, but they will no longer make a move in the winter transfer window.

Arthur is familiar with Spanish football, having spent two seasons at Barcelona between 2018 and 2020. He could now be set for a return to Catalonia, and if he does make the move to Girona, it could be a very good arrangement for everyone involved.