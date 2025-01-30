Barcelona to be given reprieve on stadium drama by Rolling Stones

Barcelona have been working through a number of solutions to their lack of a permanent home this season, and it looked as if they might have to take their games outside of the city at one point. Now though it appears they will be given a reprieve though.

The Spotify Camp Nou remains in construction, with no fixed date for their return. The plan was to return to their home ground in November, with a capacity of 60,000 fans, while work continues on the third tier. That date has been pushed back on three occasions, but they were hoping to be back before the end of the season in May, which coincides with El Clasico, set for the 11th of May currently.

Construction company Limak have Barcelona assurances that Camp Nou will be ready in time for their biggest home game of the year, but with no guarantee, they were looking at alternatives. The Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, where they have been playing for the last 18 months, was scheduled to host a series of concerts in May, which were being negotiated with Barcelona City Council. Although they had granted Barcelona extensions on their lease of Montjuic, the Rolling Stones were rumoured to be scheduled in for dates in May, prohibiting Barcelona’s use of the stadium.

Según el noruego Björnulf Vik, gran fan de los Rolling Stones, se ha caído la gira europea. Afortunadamente para el Barça y para Laporta. Si no hay percances de última hora, el estadio de Montjuïc estará disponible para que el Barça termine allí la temporada.

Info: @UriBruguera pic.twitter.com/mKDtA3rHrG — Dongcast (@JoanFontes) January 30, 2025

However a post from Bjornulf Vik , as quoted by Joan Fontes, has claimed that the Rolling Stones tour in Europe, which was never officially confirmed, is now set to be called off. As such, this would free up Montjuic for Barcelona to continue using it. Both the Stones tour and its cancellation are at this stage still unconfirmed, thus Barcelona cannot count their blessings just yet.

Previously it had been reported that Barcelona might consider taking the Clasico against Real Madrid to a stadium abroad in order to maximise revenue, although President Joan Laporta was seemingly against this idea, and would have even played it at Barcelona’s training ground.