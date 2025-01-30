Barcelona star Ronald Araujo has moved to quieten speculation that he could still be leaving in the summer, despite renewing his contract until 2031 last week. The Uruguayan defender was reportedly keen to leave the Blaugrana for Juventus earlier in the January transfer window, but talks with manager Hansi Flick, and a new contract offer from Sporting Director Deco, appear to have settled his doubts.

In addition to the wage rise and new deal, it has been widely reported that Araujo has a €65m release clause in his new contract, coming down from a €1b clause in his previous deal. The implication was that Araujo would still have the opportunity to leave Barcelona if he decided he wanted to, and a club put up sufficient money in the summer. In the past, Manchester United and Bayern Munich have been linked to him, while Arsenal were reportedly interest this January.

However Araujo has gone out of his way to quieten talk of a departure, after Barcelona drew with Atalanta in the Champions League. He explained that he had no plans to go anywhere.

“If it depends on me, I’m sure I’ll be here for many years. You don’t know what I did to be here. I don’t know what has come out, but there is Ronald in Barcelona for a while. Not everything that is said is true, I have always given my life for this club, in every sense, since I arrived in 2018. I have played injured, operated… I gave my life and I will always continue to give it. I am very happy here in Barcelona, ​​we did a great job and now I feel valued.”

Araujo was also happy with Barcelona’s performance in their 2-2 draw.

“It was a very nice game for the people watching it. We wanted first place, but it wasn’t possible. I’m happy because we had a good first phase of the Champions League. We had it close,” he remarked Sport on the possibility of finishing top of the league phase, with another goal against Atalanta sufficient for them to displace Arne Slot’s side.

His words certainly suggest he will be going nowhere. Amid rumours that Jonathan Tah was close to agreeing a precontract with Barcelona, it would appear to put that deal on hold. Barcelona already have five central defenders, with Inigo Martinez, Pau Cubarsi and Araujo already competing for a starting spot.