Barcelona request stadium stay extension amid Spotify Camp Nou delay fears

Barcelona remain in doubt about their stadium situation for the remainder of the season. They are desperate to return to the Spotify Camp Nou, but given that there has been multiple delays, it is far from certain that they will be able to be back before June – despite receiving guarantees from the construction company in charge of the project.

As such, staying at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys looks to be a safe bet, and the club now has free rein to remain at the stadium for the remainder of the season as previously scheduled concerts now appear to have been cancelled. On the back of this, Barcelona have confirmed in an official statement that they have requested to stay until the end of the campaign.

“FC Barcelona is set to request an extension from BSM regarding the use of the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys up to 20 May, in spite of the institution continuing to target playing games at the Spotify Camp Nou this season.

“The club understands that the prior booking for the facility from May onwards for a musical event with BSM is very unlikely to go ahead.

“As such, in absence of the confirmation of an event booked for the Anella Olímpica, the possibility opens up for FC Barcelona to play up to the final LaLiga match this season at the Estadi Olímpic. The Club wishes to reiterate that its main priority is to play games towards the end of this season at the Spotify Camp Nou, and further efforts will be made to achieve that aim.”

For now, this is only a backup option for Barcelona, as they will continue to prioritise a return to the Spotify Camp Nou. Club officials are hoping that approval will be received for the final two home matches of the season, one of which is against Real Madrid.