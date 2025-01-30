Barcelona finalise €4.5m deal with Al-Ittihad

Barcelona are always looking to raise funds to get rid of their well-documented financial problems, and they have just secured their latest windfall. They have orchestrated their first sale of the winter transfer window, and they hope that it will not be the last.

Over the last seven days, Barcelona have been in talks with Al-Ittihad – whose sporting director is Ramon Planes, who held the same position at the Catalan giants – in regards to a deal for Unai Hernandez, captain of Barca Atletic. The 20-year-old has been in good form in the First Federation this season, although his pathway to the first team has been blocked by the likes of Pedri, Gavi, Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez and Pablo Torre.

🚨🟡⚫️ Official, confirmed. Unai Hernández leaves Barcelona to join Al Ittihad, as La Masia talent will play in Saudi. €4.5m transfer fee, €500k and sell-on clause. pic.twitter.com/F4WqS89Z23 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2025

As such, the decision was taken to cash in on Hernandez, who has now completed the move to Al-Ittihad. As per Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona will receive €4m (and a sell-on clause) as part of the deal, as Relevo have reported that €500k goes to Girona.

Barcelona are hoping to use these funds towards a deal for Marcus Rashford, whom they hope to sign on loan from Manchester United. The two clubs have entered into talks in the last couple of days, although an agreement is not yet close as the Catalans cannot agree to the demand of paying the English international’s entire salary for the remainder of the season.

As things stand, Barcelona need to get a first team player off the books before they can adhere to Man United’s demands. The idea has been for Ansu Fati to move on as Rashford would be his like-for-like replacement, although the La Masia graduate has already signalled his intention to remain at the club for the remainder of the season, despite being told that he is not counted on by Hansi Flick.