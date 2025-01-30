Atletico Madrid register interest in highly-rated La Liga midfielder

Atletico Madrid are keen to sign a new defensive midfielder, and a shortlist has started to be compiled by the club’s sporting department. At this stage, there are a couple of names closer to home that feature in their thoughts.

Thomas Lemar’s expected departure at some stage in 2024, coupled with Koke Resurreccion not getting any younger, means that Atleti will need to add a new player to their midfield options. They have been linked with Mallorca’s Portuguese pivot Samu Costa, and now another La Liga star has appeared on their radar.

As reported by El Desmarque (via ED), Atleti have registered their interest in Dario Essugo, who is currently on loan at Las Palmas from Sporting CP. The 19-year-old has impressed during his time in Spanish football, and a move to a top club appears to be on the cards sooner rather than later.

It’s not only Atleti that are after Essugo, as Real Sociedad are also reported to view him as a possible replacement for Martin Zubimendi, who looks set to move to Arsenal at the end of the season. They would bring in €60m from that deal, so the money would be there to move for the teenager.

It could be a very interesting transfer battle between Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad, should both clubs act on their interest in Essugo. For Los Colchoneros, it could be another expensive summer as they are also preparing an assault for top target Alex Baena, who looks more and more likely to leave boyhood club Villarreal at the end of the season.