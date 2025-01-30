Barcelona cruised through to the Round of 16 in the Champions League group phase, finishing out with a 2-2 draw against Atalanta at Montjuic on Wednesday night. It was a relatively relaxed night for the Blaugrana, disturbed by the traveling Dea fans.

A boisterous section of 3,000 Atalanta fans made themselves heard throughout the game at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, making for much less than a home atmosphere in the Catalan capital. However online it was one of their banners that was making waves.

As pictured by Diario AS, a banner saying ‘The Barca Trident: debts, credit, guarantees’ was held up, referencing the shaky financial situation at the club. There is certainly a growing perception, especially in Spain, but also across Europe, that Barcelona have been able to get around financial rules. Currently the club is in debt to the tune of more than €1.5b, and including the cost of the Espai Barca project, that debt increases to over €3b.

Despite being in excess of their salary limit (until this January) for two years, Barcelona have still managed to sign Dani Olmo for €55m from RB Leipzig. With plenty of drama about their registration of Olmo this month, the discontent of other clubs with their manner of business was evident with several clubs including Sevilla, Athletic Club and Atletico Madrid reportedly lobbying La Liga and the RFEF to reject Barcelona’s registration of Olmo. Something they did do, but Barcelona secured an emergency injunction in order to keep them available for selection.

Ronald Araújo: "My release clause? I don't know what's in the press, but I can say that Ronald will be here for a while." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) January 29, 2025

Their salary limit issues date back to the asset sales to the tune of over €650m in 2021, but for one of their ‘economic levers’, Barca Vision, the club only received around €55m of the €200m they sold the shares for. That money was then used to sign Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde, although Barcelona are taking legal action against the investors who have not paid up.