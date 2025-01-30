Aston Villa to miss out on signing of La Liga defender

Aston Villa have been shopping in La Liga during the winter transfer window, although it looks like all of their efforts will be in vain, much to the chagrin of head coach Unai Emery and sporting director Monchi.

Oscar Mingueza and Oscar Mingueza had both been on Aston Villa’s shopping list, although neither have ended up making the move to Birmingham. Their latest target has been Juan Foyth, whom Villarreal had been prepared to let leave mid-season, provided that their asking price was met.

However, Relevo have now reported that an agreement has yet to be reached between Villarreal and Aston Villa, and with only a few days to go until the winter transfer window slams shut, the expectation is that the Argentine defender will not be leaving La Ceramica.

Foyth, who already has Premier League experience with Tottenham Hotspur, returned in December after a 12-month injury absence, which was a massive boost for Villarreal. He had been a starter until a recent blow kept him out of last weekend’s draw at Atletico Madrid, although it looks like he will now have the chance to get back in the line-up between now and the summer.

It has been a good day for Villarreal on the transfer front. Rafa Marin and Tajon Buchanan are set to arrive on loan from Napoli and Inter Milan respectively, while Alex Baena has turned down a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli, who had been prepared to trigger the €60m release clause in his contract.

Keeping Foyth and Baena should give Villarreal a better chance of finishing inside the Champions League places in La Liga, which is their goal for the remainder of the season. Marcelino Garcia Toral’s side is looking very strong, and given that they are already out of the Copa del Rey, their full focus will be on league matters.