Alvaro Morata to leave AC Milan six months after arrival from Atletico Madrid

Last summer, Alvaro Morata left Atletico Madrid after guiding Spain to Euro 2024 success. He joined AC Milan, although he is now set to depart from the Serie A giants after only half a season.

Morata has struggled to make a significant impact since arriving at the Rossoneri, having scored six times in 26 appearances. Sergio Conceicao, Milan’s new head coach, does not count on the Spaniard, and because of this, a departure is almost certain to take place before the winter transfer window closes next week.

As it turns out, Morata will be heading to Türkiye. As reported by Marca, Milan are in advanced talks with Galatasaray over a deal, although it has yet to be determined at this stage whether it will be a loan or permanent departure.

Milan paid €13m to sign Morata from Atleti last summer, but this has proven to be a poor investment. If it is a sale that is negotiated with Galatasaray, they will hope to recoup as much of this money as possible.

Upon arrival in Istanbul, Morata will link up with Victor Osimhen, who is on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli. The pair are expected to be a strike partnership, as the Turkish giants view the Spain captain as being a reference in their squad.

Morata’s impending move to Galatasaray is good news for Spain, and in particular, head coach Luis de la Fuente. He will want his skipper to be playing regular football in the build up to the next World Cup in 2026, and that is more likely to happen away from Milan.

A deal is expected to be finalised in the coming days, ahead of the winter transfer window closing next Monday. Morata is preparing for this new adventure, and he will hope that he can become settled at Galatasaray, whilst also being important.